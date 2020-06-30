2112 E FAYETTE STREET

Amenities
Brand new renovation by Chance Development! Large 2 story rear addition-4 bed, 3.5 baths with 2 car parking. Great living space with open kitchen and living area. Beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an island for extra seating. 3 full bathrooms with gorgeous marble & ceramic tile and seamless glass shower doors. Close to Hopkins and Patterson Park! All bedrooms above grade-perfect for a family or roommates. Sample photos of builder's work at 2108 Fayette.