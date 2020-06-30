2112 E FAYETTE STREET

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brand new renovation by Chance Development! Large 2 story rear addition-4 bed, 3.5 baths with 2 car parking. Great living space with open kitchen and living area. Beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an island for extra seating. 3 full bathrooms with gorgeous marble & ceramic tile and seamless glass shower doors. Close to Hopkins and Patterson Park! All bedrooms above grade-perfect for a family or roommates. Sample photos of builder's work at 2108 Fayette.