All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2112 E FAYETTE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2112 E FAYETTE STREET
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

2112 E FAYETTE STREET

2112 East Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2112 East Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new renovation by Chance Development! Large 2 story rear addition-4 bed, 3.5 baths with 2 car parking. Great living space with open kitchen and living area. Beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an island for extra seating. 3 full bathrooms with gorgeous marble & ceramic tile and seamless glass shower doors. Close to Hopkins and Patterson Park! All bedrooms above grade-perfect for a family or roommates. Sample photos of builder's work at 2108 Fayette.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 E FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
2112 E FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 E FAYETTE STREET have?
Some of 2112 E FAYETTE STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 E FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2112 E FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 E FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2112 E FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2112 E FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2112 E FAYETTE STREET offers parking.
Does 2112 E FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 E FAYETTE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 E FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 2112 E FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2112 E FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2112 E FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 E FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 E FAYETTE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland