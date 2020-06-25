2110 FLEET STREET

Amenities

CONTACT AGENT TO SHOW - MUST GIVE 24 HOUR NOTICE! Individual offices can be rented out prices range from 500-800. Contact agent for more information. Excellent Opportunity to rent a TURN-KEY office space, on HIGH VISIBILITY Street - located where Fleet, Boston and Chester collide. This office space is renovated from top to bottom and complete with 5 offices plus reception area, kitchen, bathroom, finished basement and top PRIVATE office. Possibilities are endless. 3+ year lease required but longer lease preferred.Inquire today.