2106 Hamilton Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home! Gorgeous, fully-updated, semi-detached 3/2.5 in Hamilton Hills neighborhood is waiting for you! Living, dining, LARGE kitchen, and powder bath located on main floor with beautiful wood floors. Master bedroom, second bedroom, full bathroom, and third room (currently used as a walk-in closet) upstairs. Den, laundry area, fourth bedroom and full bath located in walk-out basement. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, tons of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Ravens fan? Display your Ravens pride as you cheer on your team with purple up lighting in the kitchen and dining rooms. Upstairs full bath has additional shelving for added storage and jetted bathtub/shower combo. Ample storage in the basement and new Samsung HE washer and dryer. Large fenced back yard that backs up to utility easement features a new 8x10 shed and large concrete patio. Need more storage? Attic features wood plank floor for even more storage! Deposit equal to one month’s rent. Pets welcome! Application fee: $25 per applicant.