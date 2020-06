Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large End of Group townhouse, located a few blocks from MICA, the art college. This 5 BR, 3 1/2 Bath home was renovated a few years ago and offers a modern layout, high ceilings and laundry facility. Come for a tour of 3 living levels and an unfinished basement. Fenced yard in the rear of the home. Applications are at $50. per adult.