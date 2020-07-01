21 E BRANCH LANE

Amenities
*SEE VIDEO TOUR* Head to toe polished, quality renovations await you! Prime location bi-level carriage house charmer. Private secure entrance leading out to lovely courtyard and the square in Mt Vernon Place. Spacious BRs with wood flooring, ceiling fans, recessed lighting & multiple closets. Gleaming bath with skylight! Galley kitchen w/new appliances, granite counters. Light filled great room. Excellent layout that works for all situations. Excellent transit options incl MARC/Amtrak, light rail, subway and buses all close by.