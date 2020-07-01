All apartments in Baltimore
21 E BRANCH LANE
21 E BRANCH LANE

21 East Branch Alley · No Longer Available
Location

21 East Branch Alley, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
*SEE VIDEO TOUR* Head to toe polished, quality renovations await you! Prime location bi-level carriage house charmer. Private secure entrance leading out to lovely courtyard and the square in Mt Vernon Place. Spacious BRs with wood flooring, ceiling fans, recessed lighting & multiple closets. Gleaming bath with skylight! Galley kitchen w/new appliances, granite counters. Light filled great room. Excellent layout that works for all situations. Excellent transit options incl MARC/Amtrak, light rail, subway and buses all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 E BRANCH LANE have any available units?
21 E BRANCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 E BRANCH LANE have?
Some of 21 E BRANCH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 E BRANCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
21 E BRANCH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E BRANCH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 21 E BRANCH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 21 E BRANCH LANE offer parking?
No, 21 E BRANCH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 21 E BRANCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 E BRANCH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E BRANCH LANE have a pool?
No, 21 E BRANCH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 21 E BRANCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 21 E BRANCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E BRANCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 E BRANCH LANE has units with dishwashers.

