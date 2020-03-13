21 E Barney St

Amenities
Spectacular 3 bedroom townhome with attached garage in West Federal Hill! Light-filled main level boasts a convenient bath with rich wood flooring throughout highlighted by exposed brick details and decorative moldings. Stylish kitchen with room to entertain features a unique brick island, stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens, and generous storage space. Upper level includes 2 spacious bedrooms along with 2 full baths offering custom fixtures and deep soaking tubs! Fully finished lower level has a bonus bedroom and additional full bath! *price subject to 18-month lease term*
5 minute walk to Riverside Park
15 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor
Convenient to Key Hwy, I-395, and I-95
Easy access to tons of local restaurants and shopping amenities
Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com
(RLNE5069658)