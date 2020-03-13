All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

21 E Barney St

21 East Barney Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 East Barney Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular 3 bedroom townhome with attached garage in West Federal Hill! Light-filled main level boasts a convenient bath with rich wood flooring throughout highlighted by exposed brick details and decorative moldings. Stylish kitchen with room to entertain features a unique brick island, stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens, and generous storage space. Upper level includes 2 spacious bedrooms along with 2 full baths offering custom fixtures and deep soaking tubs! Fully finished lower level has a bonus bedroom and additional full bath! *price subject to 18-month lease term*

5 minute walk to Riverside Park
15 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor
Convenient to Key Hwy, I-395, and I-95
Easy access to tons of local restaurants and shopping amenities

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5069658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 E Barney St have any available units?
21 E Barney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 E Barney St have?
Some of 21 E Barney St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 E Barney St currently offering any rent specials?
21 E Barney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E Barney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 E Barney St is pet friendly.
Does 21 E Barney St offer parking?
Yes, 21 E Barney St offers parking.
Does 21 E Barney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 E Barney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E Barney St have a pool?
No, 21 E Barney St does not have a pool.
Does 21 E Barney St have accessible units?
No, 21 E Barney St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E Barney St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 E Barney St has units with dishwashers.
