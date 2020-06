Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

This is a 2 bedroom 2 full bath home located right behind Clipper Mill. Great Location as it is surrounded by new construction and luxury. Close to shopping and one of the best kitchens in Baltimore. There is a finished basement, and a bonus room on the first floor.



Property Highlights:



* Great Location

* Hardwood Floors

* Fenced Backyard

* Deck off the Kitchen

* Finished Basement



Available NOW!



No Cats Allowed



