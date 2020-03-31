206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Vouchers are Welcomed, Private Landlord, Move in Today, the Property is Ready to Rent! This End Unit townhouse has 3 Large Bedrooms, the property is has more than 1450 Square Feet of usable, INTERIOR LIVING SPACE and 2 bathrooms! CENTRAL AIR for those HOT summer days and nights, celling Fans and carpet throughout the house! Enjoy the Covered front porch and the Rear deck and backyard for those summer 2020 Cookouts, or just Grill and Chill! Washer and Dryer included inside Property. This home is situated close to main routes that will help you move through the Area. Quick access to I-95, I-70, I-695, I-100 and the Transit Bus stop is in Walking Distance to the Property. Set your appointment today, Move in Tomorrow!