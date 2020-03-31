All apartments in Baltimore
206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE

206 South Augusta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

206 South Augusta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Vouchers are Welcomed, Private Landlord, Move in Today, the Property is Ready to Rent! This End Unit townhouse has 3 Large Bedrooms, the property is has more than 1450 Square Feet of usable, INTERIOR LIVING SPACE and 2 bathrooms! CENTRAL AIR for those HOT summer days and nights, celling Fans and carpet throughout the house! Enjoy the Covered front porch and the Rear deck and backyard for those summer 2020 Cookouts, or just Grill and Chill! Washer and Dryer included inside Property. This home is situated close to main routes that will help you move through the Area. Quick access to I-95, I-70, I-695, I-100 and the Transit Bus stop is in Walking Distance to the Property. Set your appointment today, Move in Tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE have any available units?
206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE have?
Some of 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 S AUGUSTA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
