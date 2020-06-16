All apartments in Baltimore
205 E West St

205 E West St · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 E West St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 E West St · Avail. Jul 20

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
205 E West St Available 07/20/20 Updated One Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Federal Hill Neighborhood! - Updated One Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Federal Hill Neighborhood! Explore this cozy one bedroom townhome as you walk into your open lower level with its natural light, original hardwood floors, and a beautiful decorative fireplace in the living room. As you enter your updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, you will see ample amounts of storage as well as plenty of space for a kitchen table. Making your way upstairs, you will find your beautiful bathroom and updated bedroom with plenty of space and very modern looking exposed brick. There is a quaint storage basement where you will find a full sized washer/dryer.

3 Minute walk to Light Street
Convenient to I-95, 395, Riverside Park, and Downtown
Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities

Pets considered on a case by case basis with prior approval.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5821907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E West St have any available units?
205 E West St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 E West St have?
Some of 205 E West St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E West St currently offering any rent specials?
205 E West St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E West St pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 E West St is pet friendly.
Does 205 E West St offer parking?
No, 205 E West St does not offer parking.
Does 205 E West St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 E West St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E West St have a pool?
No, 205 E West St does not have a pool.
Does 205 E West St have accessible units?
No, 205 E West St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E West St have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 E West St does not have units with dishwashers.
