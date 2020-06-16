Amenities

205 E West St Available 07/20/20 Updated One Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Federal Hill Neighborhood! - Updated One Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Federal Hill Neighborhood! Explore this cozy one bedroom townhome as you walk into your open lower level with its natural light, original hardwood floors, and a beautiful decorative fireplace in the living room. As you enter your updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, you will see ample amounts of storage as well as plenty of space for a kitchen table. Making your way upstairs, you will find your beautiful bathroom and updated bedroom with plenty of space and very modern looking exposed brick. There is a quaint storage basement where you will find a full sized washer/dryer.



3 Minute walk to Light Street

Convenient to I-95, 395, Riverside Park, and Downtown

Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities



Pets considered on a case by case basis with prior approval.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



