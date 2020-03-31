2048 BANK STREET

Amenities

Situated on a quaint tree-lined block 2 blocks from Patterson Park and a short walk to the waterfront, this large home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and an additional den AND family room is a great deal! Spacious laundry~room/full bath on main level Home has a good sized basement for storage and a breezeway for easy bike access. Cute courtyard to grill/dine outside. Leased parking available across the street. Walk to Hopkins, Fells, Canton, Harbor East. Lots of great restaurants and bars nearby. Alsofor sale.