Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2048 BANK STREET
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:57 AM

2048 BANK STREET

2048 Bank Street · No Longer Available
Location

2048 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Situated on a quaint tree-lined block 2 blocks from Patterson Park and a short walk to the waterfront, this large home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and an additional den AND family room is a great deal! Spacious laundry~room/full bath on main level Home has a good sized basement for storage and a breezeway for easy bike access. Cute courtyard to grill/dine outside. Leased parking available across the street. Walk to Hopkins, Fells, Canton, Harbor East. Lots of great restaurants and bars nearby. Alsofor sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 BANK STREET have any available units?
2048 BANK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 BANK STREET have?
Some of 2048 BANK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 BANK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2048 BANK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 BANK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2048 BANK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2048 BANK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2048 BANK STREET offers parking.
Does 2048 BANK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 BANK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 BANK STREET have a pool?
No, 2048 BANK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2048 BANK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2048 BANK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 BANK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 BANK STREET has units with dishwashers.
