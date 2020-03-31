All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:24 AM

2028 EASTERN AVE.

2028 Eastern Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

2028 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 level rowhouse in Fells Point community. There are 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, laundry room on 2nd floor. The entire home has hardwood floors except bathrooms have slate floors. Approximately 1284 finished square feet of space available. Bedrooms also have ceiling fans for additional comfort. The kitchen is located in the back with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator w/ice maker, microwave, stove). The utilities are gas, electric and water which are the tenants responsibility. $55 application fee per adult (18 yrs or older), On Line Application ONLY! Pets on a Case by Case basis with pet deposit TBD (Breed & size restrictions). $1600 per month for 1 year lease, $1500 for 2 year lease. HOC ARE WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 EASTERN AVE. have any available units?
2028 EASTERN AVE. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 EASTERN AVE. have?
Some of 2028 EASTERN AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 EASTERN AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2028 EASTERN AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 EASTERN AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 EASTERN AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 2028 EASTERN AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 2028 EASTERN AVE. does offer parking.
Does 2028 EASTERN AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2028 EASTERN AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 EASTERN AVE. have a pool?
No, 2028 EASTERN AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2028 EASTERN AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2028 EASTERN AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 EASTERN AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 EASTERN AVE. has units with dishwashers.
