2028 EASTERN AVE.

Beautiful 3 level rowhouse in Fells Point community. There are 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, laundry room on 2nd floor. The entire home has hardwood floors except bathrooms have slate floors. Approximately 1284 finished square feet of space available. Bedrooms also have ceiling fans for additional comfort. The kitchen is located in the back with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator w/ice maker, microwave, stove). The utilities are gas, electric and water which are the tenants responsibility. $55 application fee per adult (18 yrs or older), On Line Application ONLY! Pets on a Case by Case basis with pet deposit TBD (Breed & size restrictions). $1600 per month for 1 year lease, $1500 for 2 year lease. HOC ARE WELCOME!