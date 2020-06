Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 3 BR/3 BA with THREE car parking in Fells Point! This home is roommate style living at its finest! Spacious top-level bedrooms, full bath for each bedroom, huge living space, convenient location, and three car parking in near-by parking lot less than a block away!Don't miss your opportunity to move into this gorgeous townhome! Available August 1st, potentially sooner if needed!