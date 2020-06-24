202 E Cross St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Gorgeous 3 Bed/3 Bath Renovated Townhome with Rooftop Deck - Federal Hill! - Fantastic 3 bedroom/3 bath historic townhome with rooftop deck in Federal Hill! Welcoming main level with gorgeous wood flooring and exposed brick details offers ample room to relax or entertain. Modern top-of-the-line kitchen boasts Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, and center island leading to a private brick patio. Spacious upper levels include 3 master suites featuring custom tiled full baths along with ceiling fans for added comfort! Enjoy sweeping city views from your rooftop deck! Full size washer/dryer included and garage parking may be available for an additional fee.



Steps away from tons of local restaurants

Easy access to I-395 and Key Hwy

5 minutes from Downtown/Inner Harbor

5 minute walk to Federal Hill Park

2 minute walk to Cross St Market



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5592555)