202 E Cross St
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

202 E Cross St

202 East Cross Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 East Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bed/3 Bath Renovated Townhome with Rooftop Deck - Federal Hill! - Fantastic 3 bedroom/3 bath historic townhome with rooftop deck in Federal Hill! Welcoming main level with gorgeous wood flooring and exposed brick details offers ample room to relax or entertain. Modern top-of-the-line kitchen boasts Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, and center island leading to a private brick patio. Spacious upper levels include 3 master suites featuring custom tiled full baths along with ceiling fans for added comfort! Enjoy sweeping city views from your rooftop deck! Full size washer/dryer included and garage parking may be available for an additional fee.

Steps away from tons of local restaurants
Easy access to I-395 and Key Hwy
5 minutes from Downtown/Inner Harbor
5 minute walk to Federal Hill Park
2 minute walk to Cross St Market

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5592555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E Cross St have any available units?
202 E Cross St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 E Cross St have?
Some of 202 E Cross St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 E Cross St currently offering any rent specials?
202 E Cross St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E Cross St pet-friendly?
No, 202 E Cross St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 202 E Cross St offer parking?
Yes, 202 E Cross St offers parking.
Does 202 E Cross St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 E Cross St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E Cross St have a pool?
No, 202 E Cross St does not have a pool.
Does 202 E Cross St have accessible units?
No, 202 E Cross St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E Cross St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 E Cross St does not have units with dishwashers.

