Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This is an updated townhouse in Upton... This home features 3bds/1bth and separate living and dining room. The home also comes complete with new carpets throughout the home, washer and dryer included. A glass sliding door leading to your back deck for relaxation. Please call for a viewing (240) 206 6044

Contact us to schedule a showing.