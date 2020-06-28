All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
2013 Whistler Avenue
2013 Whistler Avenue

2013 Whistler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Whistler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bed 1 bath row home with a full size basement. Located just minutes from 695, 95, and 295. This quaint home offers a tiered garden in the front yard and a plush back yard to enjoy a BBQ and create some memories. Bwi Airport and Baltimore are just short distances away. The home has all gas appliances and central heat. The first floor features the living room, dining room and Kitchen. The second floor offer 2 beds and a bath room. Pets are a case by case basis. Contact me for further info or to set up a showing! Move in could be as early as September 15th. Photos to come with in the next week but can start showing immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Whistler Avenue have any available units?
2013 Whistler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Whistler Avenue have?
Some of 2013 Whistler Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Whistler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Whistler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Whistler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Whistler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Whistler Avenue offer parking?
No, 2013 Whistler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2013 Whistler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Whistler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Whistler Avenue have a pool?
No, 2013 Whistler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Whistler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2013 Whistler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Whistler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Whistler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
