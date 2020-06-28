2013 Whistler Avenue

Amenities

Updated 2 bed 1 bath row home with a full size basement. Located just minutes from 695, 95, and 295. This quaint home offers a tiered garden in the front yard and a plush back yard to enjoy a BBQ and create some memories. Bwi Airport and Baltimore are just short distances away. The home has all gas appliances and central heat. The first floor features the living room, dining room and Kitchen. The second floor offer 2 beds and a bath room. Pets are a case by case basis. Contact me for further info or to set up a showing! Move in could be as early as September 15th. Photos to come with in the next week but can start showing immediately.