2012 Northbourne Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Feel right at home in Charm City - Property Id: 183389



Coming soon! Large 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home near MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital. Spacious with fenced in backyard, hardwoods throughout, and separate dining room. Finished basement with washer and dryer, large clean attic perfect for storage.



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis and may be subject to a pet fee/deposit. Looking for qualified applicants with a clean rental history, credit score of 650 or higher, and total household income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent. Application fee is $45 for each occupant over age 18; process includes credit and background checks, employment/income verification and reference checks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183389

Property Id 183389



(RLNE5444511)