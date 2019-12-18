All apartments in Baltimore
2012 Northbourne Rd
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

2012 Northbourne Rd

2012 Northbourne Road · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Northbourne Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Perring Loch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Feel right at home in Charm City - Property Id: 183389

Coming soon! Large 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home near MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital. Spacious with fenced in backyard, hardwoods throughout, and separate dining room. Finished basement with washer and dryer, large clean attic perfect for storage.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis and may be subject to a pet fee/deposit. Looking for qualified applicants with a clean rental history, credit score of 650 or higher, and total household income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent. Application fee is $45 for each occupant over age 18; process includes credit and background checks, employment/income verification and reference checks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183389
Property Id 183389

(RLNE5444511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Northbourne Rd have any available units?
2012 Northbourne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Northbourne Rd have?
Some of 2012 Northbourne Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Northbourne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Northbourne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Northbourne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Northbourne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Northbourne Rd offer parking?
No, 2012 Northbourne Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2012 Northbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 Northbourne Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Northbourne Rd have a pool?
No, 2012 Northbourne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Northbourne Rd have accessible units?
No, 2012 Northbourne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Northbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Northbourne Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
