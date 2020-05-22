All apartments in Baltimore
2004 FOUNTAIN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2004 FOUNTAIN STREET

2004 Fountain Street · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Fountain Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Brand new renovation one block from the water! Contemporary twist on the original historic home one block from the water in Fells Point. Three equal sized bedrooms with spa bathrooms to match. Located on a lovely block of Fells Point that is a short walk to the water front and to the downtown Fells Point area. Short walks to the Pendry, water taxi, boutiques, and premier restaurants. A gourmet kitchen that boasts an extra large fridge, a restaurant grade stove and oven, spacious dishwasher and granite countertops. Not to mention the soft closing cabinets that finish off this perfectly finished kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the house and plenty of privacy in each bedroom. Balcony is accessible without going through the upstairs bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET have any available units?
2004 FOUNTAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET have?
Some of 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2004 FOUNTAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 FOUNTAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
