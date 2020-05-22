2004 FOUNTAIN STREET

Amenities

Brand new renovation one block from the water! Contemporary twist on the original historic home one block from the water in Fells Point. Three equal sized bedrooms with spa bathrooms to match. Located on a lovely block of Fells Point that is a short walk to the water front and to the downtown Fells Point area. Short walks to the Pendry, water taxi, boutiques, and premier restaurants. A gourmet kitchen that boasts an extra large fridge, a restaurant grade stove and oven, spacious dishwasher and granite countertops. Not to mention the soft closing cabinets that finish off this perfectly finished kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the house and plenty of privacy in each bedroom. Balcony is accessible without going through the upstairs bedroom.