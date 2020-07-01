All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E

2003 East Fairmount Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2003 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning Butchers Hill Town Home with a rarely procured CHAP Tax Credit. This tax credit will save you approx. $12,000 per year in reduced property taxes. Note the current tax assessment- which remains fixed for 10 years- saving the new owners $1000s. Ask the listing agent for further details about how the CHAP tax credit makes this home extraordinarily affordable. This rare and spacious residence with 1- car attached garage boasts over 2700 SF of living space. The garage is smartly located on the side of the home on Washington St, along with a side entrance to the home. It allows you to discreetly come and go from your home by either automobile or on foot! Refinished to exacting standards, this ALL-NEW INTERIOR CONSTRUCTION beautifully blends traditional and contemporary living. This is not a builder grade rehab. This rehab involved high-end construction with top of the line finishes. The home is situated on a quiet, one-way street with easy and plentiful parking (day or night). It is an easy walk to local trendy restaurants as well as Fells Point, Canton, and Harbor East. Patterson Park, one of Baltimore's premier parks and recreation areas is a stone's throw from this home. World-renowned Johns Hopkins is only a few short blocks away.Exquisite and carefully designed around concepts of style, leisure, and comfort with four (4) bedrooms and 3 .5 baths. This home is set apart from the rest. Your main level is fitted with a Guest/Office suite with its own full bath, Porcelanosa tile and cabinetry, laundry hook-up, and private entrance. High ceilings with skylight, hardened bamboo flooring, and Elfa closet finish off this exquisite space. The functional and smartly designed gourmet kitchen has long Calacatta quartz countertops with deep under cabinet storage. Sleek upper cabinets add additional storage and are complimented by WAVE under cabinet lighting. Adjoining walk-in Pantry adds an incredible amount of storage. 5 burner gas stove, back-painted glass backsplash completes this modern kitchen. The breakfast nook with large skylight creates an inviting space to both work and dine.Lime-washed brick, wide planked French Oak hardwood throughout. Gas-fireplace with live-edged salvaged wood mantel creates an intimate Living Room. Your separate dining room. The custom-designed staircase extends to the third floor Master Suite. These are a few of the architectural details that create this unique living space.Outside entertaining is enjoyed from two rooftop decks with panoramic city views and spectacular sunsets. To the north, your view expands all the way to Towson. This home is a must-see. Easy to show, so schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E have any available units?
2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E have?
Some of 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E currently offering any rent specials?
2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E pet-friendly?
No, 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E offer parking?
Yes, 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E offers parking.
Does 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E have a pool?
No, 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E does not have a pool.
Does 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E have accessible units?
No, 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity