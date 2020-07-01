2003 FAIRMOUNT AVE E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Stunning Butchers Hill Town Home with a rarely procured CHAP Tax Credit. This tax credit will save you approx. $12,000 per year in reduced property taxes. Note the current tax assessment- which remains fixed for 10 years- saving the new owners $1000s. Ask the listing agent for further details about how the CHAP tax credit makes this home extraordinarily affordable. This rare and spacious residence with 1- car attached garage boasts over 2700 SF of living space. The garage is smartly located on the side of the home on Washington St, along with a side entrance to the home. It allows you to discreetly come and go from your home by either automobile or on foot! Refinished to exacting standards, this ALL-NEW INTERIOR CONSTRUCTION beautifully blends traditional and contemporary living. This is not a builder grade rehab. This rehab involved high-end construction with top of the line finishes. The home is situated on a quiet, one-way street with easy and plentiful parking (day or night). It is an easy walk to local trendy restaurants as well as Fells Point, Canton, and Harbor East. Patterson Park, one of Baltimore's premier parks and recreation areas is a stone's throw from this home. World-renowned Johns Hopkins is only a few short blocks away.Exquisite and carefully designed around concepts of style, leisure, and comfort with four (4) bedrooms and 3 .5 baths. This home is set apart from the rest. Your main level is fitted with a Guest/Office suite with its own full bath, Porcelanosa tile and cabinetry, laundry hook-up, and private entrance. High ceilings with skylight, hardened bamboo flooring, and Elfa closet finish off this exquisite space. The functional and smartly designed gourmet kitchen has long Calacatta quartz countertops with deep under cabinet storage. Sleek upper cabinets add additional storage and are complimented by WAVE under cabinet lighting. Adjoining walk-in Pantry adds an incredible amount of storage. 5 burner gas stove, back-painted glass backsplash completes this modern kitchen. The breakfast nook with large skylight creates an inviting space to both work and dine.Lime-washed brick, wide planked French Oak hardwood throughout. Gas-fireplace with live-edged salvaged wood mantel creates an intimate Living Room. Your separate dining room. The custom-designed staircase extends to the third floor Master Suite. These are a few of the architectural details that create this unique living space.Outside entertaining is enjoyed from two rooftop decks with panoramic city views and spectacular sunsets. To the north, your view expands all the way to Towson. This home is a must-see. Easy to show, so schedule your private tour today!