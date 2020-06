Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now! Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end-of-group rowhome in Federal Hill. The main level is bright and airy with a very open floor plan that leads to a fenced patio. Upstairs you will find two equal bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Laundry is located on the main level. Plenty of street parking is available, but if needed parking can be rented in a nearby garage. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis.