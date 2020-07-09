1941 HARLEM AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

***AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*** Welcome to your wonderful renovated home equipped with Large kitchen and washer/dryer. Ready to kickback and relax in your spacious new home? Now accepting applications for all tenants. Take a look at the amazing beautiful exposed brick throughout your new HOME. Please reserve your request to view this spacious home today! Convenient to Marc Train, public transportation, and downtown. No pets Background and Credit Checks will be conducted. ***Rent is negotiable and will be dependent on leasing terms*** ......~Vouchers are accepted~....For more information please call/text Tiffany 443.650.Tiff(8433)