1941 HARLEM AVENUE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

1941 HARLEM AVENUE

1941 Harlem Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1941 Harlem Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Midtown Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*** Welcome to your wonderful renovated home equipped with Large kitchen and washer/dryer. Ready to kickback and relax in your spacious new home? Now accepting applications for all tenants. Take a look at the amazing beautiful exposed brick throughout your new HOME. Please reserve your request to view this spacious home today! Convenient to Marc Train, public transportation, and downtown. No pets Background and Credit Checks will be conducted. ***Rent is negotiable and will be dependent on leasing terms*** ......~Vouchers are accepted~....For more information please call/text Tiffany 443.650.Tiff(8433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 HARLEM AVENUE have any available units?
1941 HARLEM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1941 HARLEM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1941 HARLEM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 HARLEM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1941 HARLEM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1941 HARLEM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1941 HARLEM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1941 HARLEM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 HARLEM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 HARLEM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1941 HARLEM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1941 HARLEM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1941 HARLEM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 HARLEM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 HARLEM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 HARLEM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 HARLEM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

