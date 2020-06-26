1927 Gough Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Huge 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome conveniently located in between the waterfront of Fells Point and Johns Hokpins. All bedrooms above grade. Massive 2 story addition gives 3 unique lounge spaces. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,exposed brick, exposed duct work, open floor plan, roof top deck. Great home for entertaining. Huge Master suite w/ CA closets, local owner!



Washer and Dryer in Unit!

