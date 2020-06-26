All apartments in Baltimore
1927 Gough Street

1927 Gough Street · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Huge 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome conveniently located in between the waterfront of Fells Point and Johns Hokpins. All bedrooms above grade. Massive 2 story addition gives 3 unique lounge spaces. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,exposed brick, exposed duct work, open floor plan, roof top deck. Great home for entertaining. Huge Master suite w/ CA closets, local owner!

Washer and Dryer in Unit!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Gough Street have any available units?
1927 Gough Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 Gough Street have?
Some of 1927 Gough Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Gough Street currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Gough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Gough Street pet-friendly?
No, 1927 Gough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1927 Gough Street offer parking?
No, 1927 Gough Street does not offer parking.
Does 1927 Gough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 Gough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Gough Street have a pool?
No, 1927 Gough Street does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Gough Street have accessible units?
No, 1927 Gough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Gough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 Gough Street has units with dishwashers.
