Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1924 Northbourne Rd. Available 12/01/19 VOUCHERS WELCOMED! - Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home close to Morgan State available now. This home is very spacious with large bedrooms on the upper level, a finished attic and basement both offering additional storage or possible bedrooms. Enjoy a rear bonus room to entertain your guest as well as a full off kitchen dinning room.



Enjoy further entertaining in the fully finished basement with 2 additional bonus rooms, storage, and laundry! The home also features a fully carpeted finished attic area. This home is large and in charge, we guaranty this beautiful residence will not last long! Contact Urban to Suburban Property Management today to learn more.



Offered at $1800 Monthly

Brokers Welcomed!

Vouchers Welcomed!



(RLNE5158873)