Baltimore, MD
1924 Northbourne Rd.
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

1924 Northbourne Rd.

1924 Northbourne Road · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Northbourne Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Perring Loch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1924 Northbourne Rd. Available 12/01/19 VOUCHERS WELCOMED! - Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home close to Morgan State available now. This home is very spacious with large bedrooms on the upper level, a finished attic and basement both offering additional storage or possible bedrooms. Enjoy a rear bonus room to entertain your guest as well as a full off kitchen dinning room.

Enjoy further entertaining in the fully finished basement with 2 additional bonus rooms, storage, and laundry! The home also features a fully carpeted finished attic area. This home is large and in charge, we guaranty this beautiful residence will not last long! Contact Urban to Suburban Property Management today to learn more.

Offered at $1800 Monthly
Brokers Welcomed!
Vouchers Welcomed!

(RLNE5158873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Northbourne Rd. have any available units?
1924 Northbourne Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Northbourne Rd. have?
Some of 1924 Northbourne Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Northbourne Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Northbourne Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Northbourne Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 Northbourne Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1924 Northbourne Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Northbourne Rd. offers parking.
Does 1924 Northbourne Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Northbourne Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Northbourne Rd. have a pool?
No, 1924 Northbourne Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Northbourne Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1924 Northbourne Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Northbourne Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Northbourne Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

