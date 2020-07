Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rental by Coppin State. This property features a large living room, separate dining room, 1/2 bath and kitchen on 1st floor, 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Basement is unfinished and good for storage. Home is available 4/1/20. Make this your new home NOW!