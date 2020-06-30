All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1913 E LOMBARD STREET
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

1913 E LOMBARD STREET

1913 East Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1913 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large end of group rowhome in a prime Upper Fells Point location. Directly across the street from the new Ministry of Brewing building, which also affords beautiful views from the front of the home. Original hardwoods throughout, exposed brick, brick fireplace with built-ins, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and separate dining room area leading to a private patio. The second floor has large bedrooms and one full bathroom. The rear bedroom has french doors opening to a deck overlooking the patio and city views. Washer and dryer on second level. The third floor has a large master bedroom with en suite full bathroom and walk-in closet. Exposed beams throughout. Private patio has raised planters and a custom mural.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 E LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
1913 E LOMBARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 E LOMBARD STREET have?
Some of 1913 E LOMBARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 E LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1913 E LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 E LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1913 E LOMBARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1913 E LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1913 E LOMBARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1913 E LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 E LOMBARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 E LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1913 E LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1913 E LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1913 E LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 E LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 E LOMBARD STREET has units with dishwashers.

