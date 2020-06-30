1913 E LOMBARD STREET

Amenities

Large end of group rowhome in a prime Upper Fells Point location. Directly across the street from the new Ministry of Brewing building, which also affords beautiful views from the front of the home. Original hardwoods throughout, exposed brick, brick fireplace with built-ins, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and separate dining room area leading to a private patio. The second floor has large bedrooms and one full bathroom. The rear bedroom has french doors opening to a deck overlooking the patio and city views. Washer and dryer on second level. The third floor has a large master bedroom with en suite full bathroom and walk-in closet. Exposed beams throughout. Private patio has raised planters and a custom mural.