Baltimore, MD
1903 LINDEN AVENUE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:35 PM

1903 LINDEN AVENUE

1903 Linden Avenue · (410) 465-6900
Location

1903 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Available for immediate move-in! Welcome to this fully appointed 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Bolton Hill renovated top to bottom brick-front rowhome. Enjoy the convenience of front street parking + rear private parking lot where finding a space is never an issue. Features a gourmet nicely appointed kitchen, granite countertops + island, new stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry, tile backsplash, luxury gas cooking + heating, gooseneck faucet, pella windows, walkout sliding glass door to refinished deck w/ pergola + walk down to private parking. All renovated baths, hardwoods span through-out, updated electrical, freshly painted, HVAC well maintained, new carpet on upper & lower levels, nicely landscaped, HOA covers snow removal, parking, grass, community play area/playground. Contact agent for showing & submit application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 LINDEN AVENUE have any available units?
1903 LINDEN AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 LINDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 1903 LINDEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 LINDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1903 LINDEN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 LINDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1903 LINDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1903 LINDEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1903 LINDEN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1903 LINDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 LINDEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 LINDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1903 LINDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1903 LINDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1903 LINDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 LINDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 LINDEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
