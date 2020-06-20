1903 LINDEN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Available for immediate move-in! Welcome to this fully appointed 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Bolton Hill renovated top to bottom brick-front rowhome. Enjoy the convenience of front street parking + rear private parking lot where finding a space is never an issue. Features a gourmet nicely appointed kitchen, granite countertops + island, new stainless appliances, recessed lighting, pantry, tile backsplash, luxury gas cooking + heating, gooseneck faucet, pella windows, walkout sliding glass door to refinished deck w/ pergola + walk down to private parking. All renovated baths, hardwoods span through-out, updated electrical, freshly painted, HVAC well maintained, new carpet on upper & lower levels, nicely landscaped, HOA covers snow removal, parking, grass, community play area/playground. Contact agent for showing & submit application today!