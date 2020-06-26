All apartments in Baltimore
1900 E LOMBARD STREET

1900 East Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1900 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Soaring tin ceilings and 856 square feet make this 1 bedroom 1 bath unit feel exceptionally large. One of 37 new units located next to St. Michael's Church (soon to be the Ministry of Brewing expected to open Fall 2019) and a brand new renovation/conversion of the Girls School, St. Michael's Hall and Rectory into fabulous, historic yet modern apartments. Each apartment is wonderfully unique but includes a modern and stylish kitchen and bath(s), in-unit washer/dryer, and large windows and spaces. One parking spot is included with each unit. The community will have an on-site fitness center, a community room/lounge, patio area, as well as communal bike storage. The community is pet-friendly (subject to pet deposit and approval). The onsite property manager will be introducing services such as dry cleaning and laundry services, package service, personal training, food delivery, etc. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, six large windows and three large closets. Leases longer than12 months (13 or more) are eligible for a special first-month free promotion. $35/per applicant application fee, online application. Security deposit (one month's rent) required to move in. Located in Upper Fell's Point, just south of Johns Hopkins Hospital and a short walk to the Hopkins Campus, Fell's Point, Patterson Park, and downtown. Close to many public transportation options and Hospital shuttle stops. Many great new area restaurants within 3 blocks: Water for Chocolate, La Barrita, Charmed Kitchen, Canela, Ledo Pizza, and Tandav.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 E LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
1900 E LOMBARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 E LOMBARD STREET have?
Some of 1900 E LOMBARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 E LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1900 E LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 E LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 E LOMBARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1900 E LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1900 E LOMBARD STREET offers parking.
Does 1900 E LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 E LOMBARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 E LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1900 E LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1900 E LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1900 E LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 E LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 E LOMBARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
