1900 E LOMBARD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Soaring tin ceilings and 856 square feet make this 1 bedroom 1 bath unit feel exceptionally large. One of 37 new units located next to St. Michael's Church (soon to be the Ministry of Brewing expected to open Fall 2019) and a brand new renovation/conversion of the Girls School, St. Michael's Hall and Rectory into fabulous, historic yet modern apartments. Each apartment is wonderfully unique but includes a modern and stylish kitchen and bath(s), in-unit washer/dryer, and large windows and spaces. One parking spot is included with each unit. The community will have an on-site fitness center, a community room/lounge, patio area, as well as communal bike storage. The community is pet-friendly (subject to pet deposit and approval). The onsite property manager will be introducing services such as dry cleaning and laundry services, package service, personal training, food delivery, etc. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, six large windows and three large closets. Leases longer than12 months (13 or more) are eligible for a special first-month free promotion. $35/per applicant application fee, online application. Security deposit (one month's rent) required to move in. Located in Upper Fell's Point, just south of Johns Hopkins Hospital and a short walk to the Hopkins Campus, Fell's Point, Patterson Park, and downtown. Close to many public transportation options and Hospital shuttle stops. Many great new area restaurants within 3 blocks: Water for Chocolate, La Barrita, Charmed Kitchen, Canela, Ledo Pizza, and Tandav.