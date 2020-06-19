19 S CURLEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NEW PRICE : $1,925* Welcome home to this charming open concept row home located in Patterson Park.~ 3 Bed, 2 Full bath and updated home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, upgraded windows/ doors, gourmet kitchen with~granite~counter tops, stainless~steel in built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator w/ ice maker, custom cabinetry, and upgraded lighting throughout.~ On the upper level you will find the owner's spacious Master Bedroom suite with ample natural light and 2 closets.~ Master Bathroom is custom tiled, Jacuzzi tub & shower stall.~ ~The lower level of the home features tall ceilings, an additional bedroom, full bathroom and massive storage space w/ gas heat and laundry room. Additional features of the home include: NEW windows, built in shelving, exposed brick, gas fireplace, rear parking pad, balcony on 2nd level with views of Baltimore! Conveniently located a short distance from Patterson Park, Hopkins, local businesses, restaurants, I-95 and more.~ Be sure to put this home on your tour today.~ Contact me to schedule a private showing or for more information.