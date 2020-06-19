All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 19 S CURLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
19 S CURLEY STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:46 PM

19 S CURLEY STREET

19 South Curley Street · (410) 823-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NEW PRICE : $1,925* Welcome home to this charming open concept row home located in Patterson Park.~ 3 Bed, 2 Full bath and updated home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, upgraded windows/ doors, gourmet kitchen with~granite~counter tops, stainless~steel in built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator w/ ice maker, custom cabinetry, and upgraded lighting throughout.~ On the upper level you will find the owner's spacious Master Bedroom suite with ample natural light and 2 closets.~ Master Bathroom is custom tiled, Jacuzzi tub & shower stall.~ ~The lower level of the home features tall ceilings, an additional bedroom, full bathroom and massive storage space w/ gas heat and laundry room. Additional features of the home include: NEW windows, built in shelving, exposed brick, gas fireplace, rear parking pad, balcony on 2nd level with views of Baltimore! Conveniently located a short distance from Patterson Park, Hopkins, local businesses, restaurants, I-95 and more.~ Be sure to put this home on your tour today.~ Contact me to schedule a private showing or for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
19 S CURLEY STREET has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 19 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
19 S CURLEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 19 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 19 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 19 S CURLEY STREET does offer parking.
Does 19 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 S CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 19 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 19 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 19 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 19 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 S CURLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19 S CURLEY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity