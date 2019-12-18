1822 BYRD STREET

Amenities

FANTASTIC UPDATED HOME features renovated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and fresh paint. Located on a quiet street & is within walking distance to shopping, dining, nightlife & just one block to beautiful Riverside Park. The charming brick front welcomes you into a foyer entrance to both private, secure apartment units. As you go into the first floor unit natural light streams in through the windows. This 1st Floor unit is a One Bedroom plus Den which could easily accommodate a variety of needs. A large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, a full bath, dining room and large front living area round out the space. Downstairs is a private washer & dryer plus loads of storage room in the basement for the exclusive use of the first floor unit. Street parking on this block is easy with none of the hassles of nearby Federal Hill.