1822 BYRD STREET
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:08 AM

1822 BYRD STREET

1822 Byrd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Byrd Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FANTASTIC UPDATED HOME features renovated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and fresh paint. Located on a quiet street & is within walking distance to shopping, dining, nightlife & just one block to beautiful Riverside Park. The charming brick front welcomes you into a foyer entrance to both private, secure apartment units. As you go into the first floor unit natural light streams in through the windows. This 1st Floor unit is a One Bedroom plus Den which could easily accommodate a variety of needs. A large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, a full bath, dining room and large front living area round out the space. Downstairs is a private washer & dryer plus loads of storage room in the basement for the exclusive use of the first floor unit. Street parking on this block is easy with none of the hassles of nearby Federal Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 BYRD STREET have any available units?
1822 BYRD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 BYRD STREET have?
Some of 1822 BYRD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 BYRD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1822 BYRD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 BYRD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1822 BYRD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1822 BYRD STREET offer parking?
No, 1822 BYRD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1822 BYRD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 BYRD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 BYRD STREET have a pool?
No, 1822 BYRD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1822 BYRD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1822 BYRD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 BYRD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 BYRD STREET has units with dishwashers.

