Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher range refrigerator

Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse in Fells Point. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors. Kitchen has appliances including: gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Great private backyard that is wonderful for cookouts. Each bedroom has its own unique charm. Large bathroom with claw foot tub. Washer/Dryer in basement and room for storage.