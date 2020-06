Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Vivacious Victorian on the outside. 1700 sqft +/- unit. Loft like 3 bedroom/3.5 bath unit inside. This is such a great Duplex Apartment. Beautifully renovated. Super nice Kitchen. All bedrooms have their own bath! Perfect location on a low traffic street. Just around the corner fro MICA & U of B. Easy access to I-83 and Downtown. Walk to MARC commuter train in minutes. No pets. Credit score 600+.