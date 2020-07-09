All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1806 Baker St,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1806 Baker St,
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1806 Baker St,

1806 Baker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1806 Baker Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
**** PRICE REDUCED!! SECTION 8 WELCOME !!!
This is a recently updated 2 bed/ 1 1/2 bath two storey townhouse with living and dining room area. The entire house is fully carpeted with nice spacious back yard. All appliances are included. Easy access to major shopping areas. Please contact us for a viewing as this property won't last long as it centrally and conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Baker St, have any available units?
1806 Baker St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1806 Baker St, currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Baker St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Baker St, pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Baker St, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1806 Baker St, offer parking?
No, 1806 Baker St, does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Baker St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Baker St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Baker St, have a pool?
No, 1806 Baker St, does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Baker St, have accessible units?
No, 1806 Baker St, does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Baker St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Baker St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Baker St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Baker St, does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland