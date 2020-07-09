1806 Baker St,

Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

**** PRICE REDUCED!! SECTION 8 WELCOME !!!

This is a recently updated 2 bed/ 1 1/2 bath two storey townhouse with living and dining room area. The entire house is fully carpeted with nice spacious back yard. All appliances are included. Easy access to major shopping areas. Please contact us for a viewing as this property won't last long as it centrally and conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants..