**** PRICE REDUCED!! SECTION 8 WELCOME !!! This is a recently updated 2 bed/ 1 1/2 bath two storey townhouse with living and dining room area. The entire house is fully carpeted with nice spacious back yard. All appliances are included. Easy access to major shopping areas. Please contact us for a viewing as this property won't last long as it centrally and conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1806 Baker St, have any available units?
1806 Baker St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1806 Baker St, currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Baker St, is not currently offering any rent specials.