Baltimore, MD
1746 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1746 S HANOVER STREET

1746 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1746 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice and bright 2/3 bedroom rental with AMAZING ROOFTOP DECK & VIEWS! Move right into this wonderful home featuring an open floorplan on the first level, woodfloors throughout home, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, sun room to slider and patio. 2nd floor features woodfloors, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and leads to the rear deck and rooftop deck. Basement has potential for a 3rd bedroom/den/office and features slider barn doors for an exquisite touch! Make this your home NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1746 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1746 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1746 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1746 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1746 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 1746 S HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1746 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1746 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1746 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1746 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 S HANOVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
