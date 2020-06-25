1746 S HANOVER STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Nice and bright 2/3 bedroom rental with AMAZING ROOFTOP DECK & VIEWS! Move right into this wonderful home featuring an open floorplan on the first level, woodfloors throughout home, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, sun room to slider and patio. 2nd floor features woodfloors, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and leads to the rear deck and rooftop deck. Basement has potential for a 3rd bedroom/den/office and features slider barn doors for an exquisite touch! Make this your home NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!