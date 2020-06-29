All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1742 JOHNSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1742 JOHNSON STREET
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:21 PM

1742 JOHNSON STREET

1742 Johnson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1742 Johnson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available immediately - Masterfully and newly Renovated 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home across from Riverside Park. As you enter this spacious home, the first thing that you will notice is the openness and how light-filled the space is. The living room is large enough to accommodate good sized couches and coffee table and TV. The dining room can accommodate an ample sized table. The gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances has tons of counter and cabinet space. Through the glass sliders off of the kitchen you can access the rear fenced yard. As you ascend to the 2nd level you will find 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Both bathrooms have spacious showers with bench seating and tile surround and floors. On the 3rd level you will find the master suite with en-suite bath with tile floors and spacious shower with bench seating. Access to the deck is also on this level through a hallway adjacent to the master bedroom. The spacious deck has awesome views of Riverside park and Baltimore city! The fully finished basement is where you will find the 4th bedroom, rec room and laundry. This renovation has spared no expense. Hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, recessed lighting, vinyl windows, dual zone AC, & fenced rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 JOHNSON STREET have any available units?
1742 JOHNSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 JOHNSON STREET have?
Some of 1742 JOHNSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 JOHNSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1742 JOHNSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 JOHNSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1742 JOHNSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1742 JOHNSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1742 JOHNSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1742 JOHNSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 JOHNSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 JOHNSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1742 JOHNSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1742 JOHNSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1742 JOHNSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 JOHNSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 JOHNSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland