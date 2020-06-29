1742 JOHNSON STREET

Amenities

Available immediately - Masterfully and newly Renovated 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home across from Riverside Park. As you enter this spacious home, the first thing that you will notice is the openness and how light-filled the space is. The living room is large enough to accommodate good sized couches and coffee table and TV. The dining room can accommodate an ample sized table. The gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances has tons of counter and cabinet space. Through the glass sliders off of the kitchen you can access the rear fenced yard. As you ascend to the 2nd level you will find 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Both bathrooms have spacious showers with bench seating and tile surround and floors. On the 3rd level you will find the master suite with en-suite bath with tile floors and spacious shower with bench seating. Access to the deck is also on this level through a hallway adjacent to the master bedroom. The spacious deck has awesome views of Riverside park and Baltimore city! The fully finished basement is where you will find the 4th bedroom, rec room and laundry. This renovation has spared no expense. Hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, recessed lighting, vinyl windows, dual zone AC, & fenced rear yard.