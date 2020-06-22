All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019

1726 N Bentalou

1726 North Bentalou Street · No Longer Available
Location

1726 North Bentalou Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Three Bedroom Rental in Baltimore - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.

On the first floor: hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a huge living room window for gorgeous, natural light, a half bathroom and a large kitchen with a brand new stainless steel refrigerator, granite countertops and a gas stove.

The basement is an excellent space for dry storage.

The second floor has three lovely bedrooms, all with brand new carpet. The master bedroom has a beautiful bay window and large double door closet.

Central air.

$200 off your first month's rent. Visit and apply today!

(RLNE4491071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 N Bentalou have any available units?
1726 N Bentalou doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 N Bentalou have?
Some of 1726 N Bentalou's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel.
Is 1726 N Bentalou currently offering any rent specials?
1726 N Bentalou isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 N Bentalou pet-friendly?
No, 1726 N Bentalou is not pet friendly.
Does 1726 N Bentalou offer parking?
No, 1726 N Bentalou does not offer parking.
Does 1726 N Bentalou have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 N Bentalou does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 N Bentalou have a pool?
No, 1726 N Bentalou does not have a pool.
Does 1726 N Bentalou have accessible units?
No, 1726 N Bentalou does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 N Bentalou have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 N Bentalou does not have units with dishwashers.
