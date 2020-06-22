1726 N Bentalou

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Three Bedroom Rental in Baltimore - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.



On the first floor: hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a huge living room window for gorgeous, natural light, a half bathroom and a large kitchen with a brand new stainless steel refrigerator, granite countertops and a gas stove.



The basement is an excellent space for dry storage.



The second floor has three lovely bedrooms, all with brand new carpet. The master bedroom has a beautiful bay window and large double door closet.



Central air.



$200 off your first month's rent. Visit and apply today!



(RLNE4491071)