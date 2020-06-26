All apartments in Baltimore
1724 SAINT PAUL STREET
1724 SAINT PAUL STREET

1724 Saint Paul St · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Charles North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 1724 Saint Paul Street. We have a beautiful multi-level, Three bedroom Three Bath, each room is its own master suite with a private bathroom attached. These brand new renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, high end tile bathrooms, Central AC, large bedrooms, high ceilings, everything new top to bottom! Available for move in July 1st. Johns Hopkins' Peabody Institute, University of Baltimore and Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) are located minutes away. Short walking distance to many Zagat-rated restaurants and cultural landmarks including the Washington Monument, the Walter's Art Museum, and the Enoch Pratt Free Library. University of Maryland Medical Center's Midtown Campus is located in close proximity and is building a $56 million ambulatory care center.Major employers of the area include University of Maryland Medical Center with 8,261 employees, Mercy Health Services with 4,028 employees, and MICA with 2,142 employees. Ample public transportation nearby including the free Charm City Circulator, a light rail stop, metro stop, and many bus stops. The John Hopkins shuttle runs through the neighborhood. Steps to Penn Station and the entrance to I-83.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

