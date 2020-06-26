Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to 1724 Saint Paul Street. We have a beautiful multi-level, Three bedroom Three Bath, each room is its own master suite with a private bathroom attached. These brand new renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, high end tile bathrooms, Central AC, large bedrooms, high ceilings, everything new top to bottom! Available for move in July 1st. Johns Hopkins' Peabody Institute, University of Baltimore and Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) are located minutes away. Short walking distance to many Zagat-rated restaurants and cultural landmarks including the Washington Monument, the Walter's Art Museum, and the Enoch Pratt Free Library. University of Maryland Medical Center's Midtown Campus is located in close proximity and is building a $56 million ambulatory care center.Major employers of the area include University of Maryland Medical Center with 8,261 employees, Mercy Health Services with 4,028 employees, and MICA with 2,142 employees. Ample public transportation nearby including the free Charm City Circulator, a light rail stop, metro stop, and many bus stops. The John Hopkins shuttle runs through the neighborhood. Steps to Penn Station and the entrance to I-83.