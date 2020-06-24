1716 BYRD STREET

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Affordable Federal Hill rental offering 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 2 CAR PARKING with easy access via a wide alley. This move-in ready home has had many recent updates including a NEW heating and air conditioning system, kitchen, fresh paint, flooring, and light fixtures. The small, yet FULL kitchen includes a dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, and granite counters! The laundry is located in the full size basement, which offers plenty of storage. Easy access to Riverside Park, shopping, nightlife, and highways. NOTE: Full bath on main level behind kitchen.