All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1716 BYRD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1716 BYRD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1716 BYRD STREET

1716 Byrd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1716 Byrd Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Affordable Federal Hill rental offering 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 2 CAR PARKING with easy access via a wide alley. This move-in ready home has had many recent updates including a NEW heating and air conditioning system, kitchen, fresh paint, flooring, and light fixtures. The small, yet FULL kitchen includes a dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, and granite counters! The laundry is located in the full size basement, which offers plenty of storage. Easy access to Riverside Park, shopping, nightlife, and highways. NOTE: Full bath on main level behind kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 BYRD STREET have any available units?
1716 BYRD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 BYRD STREET have?
Some of 1716 BYRD STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 BYRD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1716 BYRD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 BYRD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1716 BYRD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1716 BYRD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1716 BYRD STREET offers parking.
Does 1716 BYRD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 BYRD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 BYRD STREET have a pool?
No, 1716 BYRD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1716 BYRD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1716 BYRD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 BYRD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 BYRD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland