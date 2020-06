Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated Studio/1 Bedroom apartment on a non-through block of Linden Ave. Wood Floors. Rent includes heat/hot water. Tenant pays for Electric and Gas for Cooking. Common Laundry in the basement. Available immediately. Very convenient to MICA, U of Baltimore, Peabody, Penn Station, MARC Train, Light Rail and Subway. All applicants must have good credit & references. Each applicant to submit a non-refundable $40 application fee.