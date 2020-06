Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

THIS CHARMING RENOVATED PROPERTY FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, ONE BATH, LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN! OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE ALL APPLIANCES, SKYLIGHTS, CAC, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRICK ACCENT WALLS AND MORE! ENJOY THE SUMMER EVENINGS IN THE FENCED IN REAR PATIO! LOCATED JUST STEPS FROM RIVERSIDE PARK!! MUST USE LONG AND FOSTER APPLICATION AND LEASE! $55.00 APPLICATION FEE PER EACH ADULT! CERTIFIED FUNDS PLEASE! 24 HOUR NOTICE NEEDED FOR APPOINTMENTS!!