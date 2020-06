Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the heart of Federal Hill. This property has hardwood flooring, ceiling fans in bedrooms, and exposed brick walls that give the home charm. 2 car parking garage around back and a roof top desk with amazing views of Baltimore city. This home is perfect for a family or roommates. Come check it out!