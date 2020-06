Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2 Bedroom Home with Den - Lovely Two Bedroom with Den located in Northeast Baltimore in the Homestead Community. Minutes away from Giant Foods and Clifton Park. Eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Washer and Dryer Hook Up! New wall to wall carpet. Very clean unfinished basement for storage. Central Air!



We Participate with Housing Programs



(RLNE2751303)