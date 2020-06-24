1707 N Charles St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets elevator media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access media room pet friendly

This is a 2 bedroom 1 full and 1 half bathroom apartment. Unit 303 located on the 3rd Floor! Great for roommates. Located on the 3rd floor of an elevator building. Small community of 6 apartments in a secure building with key fob access. Exposed brick walls and some industrial design elements. Make this your new home! Close to restaurants and theaters and nightlife in the vibrant Station North Arts & Entertainment district. Near Penn Station, MiCA, University of Baltimore. Close to Hopkins, Mt. Vernon, Remington and Charles Village.



Property Highlights:

Washer/Dryer on the bedroom level

Large entry way

stainless steel appliances

large bedrooms

walk in closets



Available NOW!



(RLNE4535418)