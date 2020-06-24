All apartments in Baltimore
1707 N Charles St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1707 N Charles St

1707 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1707 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Charles North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
media room
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom 1 full and 1 half bathroom apartment. Unit 303 located on the 3rd Floor! Great for roommates. Located on the 3rd floor of an elevator building. Small community of 6 apartments in a secure building with key fob access. Exposed brick walls and some industrial design elements. Make this your new home! Close to restaurants and theaters and nightlife in the vibrant Station North Arts & Entertainment district. Near Penn Station, MiCA, University of Baltimore. Close to Hopkins, Mt. Vernon, Remington and Charles Village.

Property Highlights:
Washer/Dryer on the bedroom level
Large entry way
stainless steel appliances
large bedrooms
walk in closets

Available NOW!

(RLNE4535418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

