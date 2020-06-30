All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

1703 Moreland Avenue

1703 Moreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Moreland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath row-home in Baltimore City is a must see! Once you step inside you will not be disappointed. First floor has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, separate living and dining rooms, and kitchen with Granite counter tops. On the second level is your master bedroom with high plan ledge, hard wood floors, updated bath with ceramic tile and floor, second bedroom also with hardwood floors. Lower level has a bonus room with wall to wall carpet, laundry area and a full bath. Access to outside, front and back porches, and new H-VAC system. All within walking distance to Coppin State University. This property is also available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Moreland Avenue have any available units?
1703 Moreland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Moreland Avenue have?
Some of 1703 Moreland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Moreland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Moreland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Moreland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Moreland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1703 Moreland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1703 Moreland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Moreland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Moreland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Moreland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1703 Moreland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Moreland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1703 Moreland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Moreland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Moreland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

