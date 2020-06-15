All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:43 PM

1649 BELT STREET

1649 Belt Street · (410) 224-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1649 Belt Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome to Charm City's Elite Community, Federal Hill! One, if not the most desired communities to reside! Walk out side of any door of your home and you are steps from Historic Federal Hill! This home is a renters dream! Professionally and Exclusively designed by an architect ! Every level has a view! This exquisitely end of group town home features gleaming hardwood floors, large picture windows, beautiful spa bath with soaking tub and shower, exposed brick walls, new appliances, a deck on every level with winding spiral iron stair welsl that leads to a roof top deck!! and more! This wont last long, schedule a tour today! Luxury Living at it's Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 BELT STREET have any available units?
1649 BELT STREET has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1649 BELT STREET have?
Some of 1649 BELT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 BELT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1649 BELT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 BELT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1649 BELT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1649 BELT STREET offer parking?
No, 1649 BELT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1649 BELT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 BELT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 BELT STREET have a pool?
No, 1649 BELT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1649 BELT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1649 BELT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 BELT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 BELT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
