1649 BELT STREET

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Welcome to Charm City's Elite Community, Federal Hill! One, if not the most desired communities to reside! Walk out side of any door of your home and you are steps from Historic Federal Hill! This home is a renters dream! Professionally and Exclusively designed by an architect ! Every level has a view! This exquisitely end of group town home features gleaming hardwood floors, large picture windows, beautiful spa bath with soaking tub and shower, exposed brick walls, new appliances, a deck on every level with winding spiral iron stair welsl that leads to a roof top deck!! and more! This wont last long, schedule a tour today! Luxury Living at it's Best!