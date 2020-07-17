Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

1637 N Calvert Street Available 08/04/20 4 Bedroom MODERN Townhome in Station North & UB - HUGE 4 bedroom townhome in Station North/Mt. Vernon area. 5 minute walk to Penn Station! Open floorplan with exposed brick, hardwood floor, and floor-to-ceiling window for tons of natural light. The 1st floor features a powder room and modern kitchen with Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms, bath and laundry on the 2nd floor. Third floor boasts spacious master bedroom and bath with skylight and large spa bathtub!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Management Group

http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE2711602)