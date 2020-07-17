All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1637 N Calvert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1637 N Calvert Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1637 N Calvert Street

1637 North Calvert Street · (443) 742-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1637 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1637 N Calvert Street · Avail. Aug 4

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
1637 N Calvert Street Available 08/04/20 4 Bedroom MODERN Townhome in Station North & UB - HUGE 4 bedroom townhome in Station North/Mt. Vernon area. 5 minute walk to Penn Station! Open floorplan with exposed brick, hardwood floor, and floor-to-ceiling window for tons of natural light. The 1st floor features a powder room and modern kitchen with Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms, bath and laundry on the 2nd floor. Third floor boasts spacious master bedroom and bath with skylight and large spa bathtub!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Management Group
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE2711602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 N Calvert Street have any available units?
1637 N Calvert Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 N Calvert Street have?
Some of 1637 N Calvert Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 N Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
1637 N Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 N Calvert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 N Calvert Street is pet friendly.
Does 1637 N Calvert Street offer parking?
No, 1637 N Calvert Street does not offer parking.
Does 1637 N Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 N Calvert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 N Calvert Street have a pool?
No, 1637 N Calvert Street does not have a pool.
Does 1637 N Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 1637 N Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 N Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 N Calvert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1637 N Calvert Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street
Baltimore, MD 21217
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity