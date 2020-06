Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Historic yet updated charming townhouse in the heart of coveted Fells Point! Gleaming hardwoods greet you as you enter this open concept main level light filled gem! Four decorative fireplaces, two bedroom sweets a wonderful veranda perfect to relax after a long day and just steps from all the cafes and shops fells point has to offer! Moments from downtown, Johns Hopkins, Bayview+++++