1624 N Smallwood St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom With Den in Coppin Heights Area of Baltimore City - Fully renovated with updated kitchen and baths.

Hardwood laminate on main level.

Brand new carpet on upper level.

Neutral fresh paint throughout.

Finished basement with storage, laundry area, and powder room - washer/dryer included.

Close to public transportation.

Covered front porch.

Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly fee.



2BR Vouchers Welcome.



See www.baltrentals.com for details or to schedule a visit.



(RLNE1992479)