Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1624 N Smallwood St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1624 N Smallwood St

1624 North Smallwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 North Smallwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom With Den in Coppin Heights Area of Baltimore City - Fully renovated with updated kitchen and baths.
Hardwood laminate on main level.
Brand new carpet on upper level.
Neutral fresh paint throughout.
Finished basement with storage, laundry area, and powder room - washer/dryer included.
Close to public transportation.
Covered front porch.
Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly fee.

2BR Vouchers Welcome.

See www.baltrentals.com for details or to schedule a visit.

(RLNE1992479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 N Smallwood St have any available units?
1624 N Smallwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 N Smallwood St have?
Some of 1624 N Smallwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 N Smallwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1624 N Smallwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 N Smallwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 N Smallwood St is pet friendly.
Does 1624 N Smallwood St offer parking?
No, 1624 N Smallwood St does not offer parking.
Does 1624 N Smallwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 N Smallwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 N Smallwood St have a pool?
No, 1624 N Smallwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1624 N Smallwood St have accessible units?
No, 1624 N Smallwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 N Smallwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 N Smallwood St does not have units with dishwashers.

