Baltimore, MD
1624 N. Bond Street
1624 N. Bond Street

1624 North Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Home Available for Rent! Fenced in Yard! Move-In Ready Now! - ** 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom
** Spacious Rooms!
** Close to Johns Hopkins, Shops and Transportation!
** Available Now!

1624 N. Bond Street
21213
$950.00

Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs) and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required to apply for any property. The non-refundable application fee is $40. If approved, applicant would be required to put down a non-refundable holding deposit equivalent to the first month's rent. This non-refundable holding deposit will become the applicant's first month's rent upon lease signing.Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs), and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent (example- $950 rent & $950 security deposit = $1,900.00 to move in)

Please call Tanisha for additional information

KeyHole Services
www.keyholeservices.net

(RLNE5744936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 N. Bond Street have any available units?
1624 N. Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1624 N. Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1624 N. Bond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 N. Bond Street pet-friendly?
No, 1624 N. Bond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1624 N. Bond Street offer parking?
No, 1624 N. Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 1624 N. Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 N. Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 N. Bond Street have a pool?
No, 1624 N. Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 1624 N. Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 1624 N. Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 N. Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 N. Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 N. Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 N. Bond Street does not have units with air conditioning.

