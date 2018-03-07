All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1621 LANCASTER STREET
1621 LANCASTER STREET

1621 Lancaster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Lancaster Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Remarkable 3 bed / 3.5 bath End of Group Row home in the heart of Fells Point. No expense has been spared in this grand home. The first floor has an open floor plan, loads of natural light, beautiful hardwoods through out, and timeless exposed brick walls. The dining room features a decorative exposed brick fireplace and French doors which lead to a private courtyard. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space is a chef's dream. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms each with access to its own private full bath. Enjoy a convenient Washer/Dryer on the second floor. The lower level family room is fully finished with its own half bath. Enjoy over 2350 sq. ft. of living and playing. Top 2 floors were entirely gutted and renovates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

