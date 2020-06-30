1618 PORTUGAL STREET

Amenities

OFF-STREET PARKING PAD. A perfect blend of residential living with an urban feel! This Stunning & FULLY RENOVATED row home is located in one of the best places to live in Maryland- Upper Fells Point! BEAUTIFULLY renovated from top to bottom, this SPACIOUS Chap Home boasts GORGEOUS hardwood floors that gleam throughout, STUNNING kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. WELCOMING living room and family room is equipped with EXPOSED BRICK WALL and AMPLE SPACE! This 3-Floor, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms dream home is a MUST SEE! Includes NEW CARPET, WALK-IN SHOWERS, WALK-IN CLOSETS, and an OVERSIZED Master Bedroom! NEST thermostat, ring doorbell camera and alarm system are included. Walkable to your choice of exquisite & eclectic restaurants, coffee shops, bars, retail shops, and the beautiful Patterson Park dominated by massive green space! GREAT LOCATION conveniently located near all major highways. Come see this home today before it's gone