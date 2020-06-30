All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1618 PORTUGAL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1618 PORTUGAL STREET
Last updated February 17 2020 at 1:00 AM

1618 PORTUGAL STREET

1618 Portugal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1618 Portugal Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
coffee bar
parking
OFF-STREET PARKING PAD. A perfect blend of residential living with an urban feel! This Stunning & FULLY RENOVATED row home is located in one of the best places to live in Maryland- Upper Fells Point! BEAUTIFULLY renovated from top to bottom, this SPACIOUS Chap Home boasts GORGEOUS hardwood floors that gleam throughout, STUNNING kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. WELCOMING living room and family room is equipped with EXPOSED BRICK WALL and AMPLE SPACE! This 3-Floor, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms dream home is a MUST SEE! Includes NEW CARPET, WALK-IN SHOWERS, WALK-IN CLOSETS, and an OVERSIZED Master Bedroom! NEST thermostat, ring doorbell camera and alarm system are included. Walkable to your choice of exquisite & eclectic restaurants, coffee shops, bars, retail shops, and the beautiful Patterson Park dominated by massive green space! GREAT LOCATION conveniently located near all major highways. Come see this home today before it's gone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 PORTUGAL STREET have any available units?
1618 PORTUGAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 PORTUGAL STREET have?
Some of 1618 PORTUGAL STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 PORTUGAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1618 PORTUGAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 PORTUGAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1618 PORTUGAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1618 PORTUGAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1618 PORTUGAL STREET offers parking.
Does 1618 PORTUGAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 PORTUGAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 PORTUGAL STREET have a pool?
No, 1618 PORTUGAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1618 PORTUGAL STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 1618 PORTUGAL STREET has accessible units.
Does 1618 PORTUGAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 PORTUGAL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland