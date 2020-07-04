1608 Plum St 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer.



Minimum qualifications:

$400/week verifiable take home pay

No past evictions.

2 years rental history

2 years employment

Able to get BGE in your own name

Property Id 277396



