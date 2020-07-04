Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer.
Minimum qualifications: $400/week verifiable take home pay No past evictions. 2 years rental history 2 years employment Able to get BGE in your own name Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277396 Property Id 277396
(RLNE5771040)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 Plum St 2 have any available units?
1608 Plum St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Plum St 2 have?
Some of 1608 Plum St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Plum St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Plum St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Plum St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Plum St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 offer parking?
No, 1608 Plum St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Plum St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 have a pool?
No, 1608 Plum St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1608 Plum St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Plum St 2 has units with dishwashers.
