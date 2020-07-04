All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1608 Plum St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1608 Plum St 2
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1608 Plum St 2

1608 Plum Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1608 Plum Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1608 Plum St #2 - Property Id: 277396

Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer.

Minimum qualifications:
$400/week verifiable take home pay
No past evictions.
2 years rental history
2 years employment
Able to get BGE in your own name
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277396
Property Id 277396

(RLNE5771040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Plum St 2 have any available units?
1608 Plum St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Plum St 2 have?
Some of 1608 Plum St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Plum St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Plum St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Plum St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Plum St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 offer parking?
No, 1608 Plum St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Plum St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 have a pool?
No, 1608 Plum St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1608 Plum St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Plum St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Plum St 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towson Crossing
34 Dowling Cir
Baltimore, MD 21234
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland